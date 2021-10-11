Block 02 retro styled EDC power bank from $59

Block 02 is a retro-styled power bank that incorporates a charging cable together with a wealth of features including input/output overvoltage protection, input/output current regulation, temperature protection, short-circuit protection and automatic current matching to name just a few. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Catch up to the retro wave and let me take you for a ride. Sunset yellow, sky blue, baby pink, and more. Block 02 brings all these colors to you, wearing an 80s aesthetics, combined with a futuristic transparent board. Stunning. This super-chic fast charging power bank makes you the focus among your friends. Along with its unique design, Block 02 is a universal battery backup for almost all iOS & Android phones. Dual chips inside allow adjustable power up to 22.5W supplying two devices and allow Block 02 to charge and recharge simultaneously.”

Assuming that the Block 02 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Block 02 EDC power bank project view the promotional video below.

“Are you tired of the same old tech? Boring grey boxes that all look alike? Get Block 02 and get noticed. Block 02 welcomes you to the cyber world in 1980s style. With neon lights and cool colors, you’ll enjoy the retro-cool and individual styles. We are TEGIC and Block 02 is our latest product born with an 80s gene inside and futuristic look outside.”

Source : Kickstarter

