FSP Flex ATX 500W 80 Plus Platinum NUC power supply announced

FSP has introduced their new Flex ATX 500 W 80 Plus Platinum NUC power supply created for Next Unit of Computing (NUC) systems created by Intel. The 500 watt fully digital power supply (FSP500-30AS) is capable of monitoring and adjusting the output/input voltage, output/input current, total output power, and fan speed of the power supply itself through the PMBus firmware program. for further customisation users can fine-tune the protection configurations of the power, such as the triggering point for overvoltage protection.

“Intel recently launched a new generation of NUC’s in which its hardware equipment such as the processors and graphics cards, etc. were upgraded significantly. However, despite being light and compact overall, there was still a need for high-density power with high wattage to be built in while still being small in size. In order to meet the restrictions of the usage environment, the system must also have great heat dissipation as well as low noise.”

“Under the brand mission of pursuing top technology to connect with the future product of customers, the R&D team at FSP created the Flex ATX 500W 80PLUS platinum power supply for Intel. Not only does it have high wattage and high efficiency, its noise is also less than 40dB(Note 1) while outputting at full load. Thus, we have successfully developed power specifications exclusively for the needs of partners.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. If you are interested in making your 10th generation Intel NUC 10 silent using passive cooling technology you may be interested in a new NUC case which has been created.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals