Akasa Turing FX case brings passive cooling to the Intel NUC 10 mini PC

If you are searching for a way to passive cool your Intel 10th Generation NUC mini PC, a new compact fanless case has been created by Akasa in the form of the Turning FX. The internal M.2 SSD heatsink reduces heat and enhances performance and makes the mini PC silent and perfect for home or office environments.

As you can see from the image above the mini PC case offers a contemporary design with “symmetrical extruded fins with classically inspired panels” says Akasa. Features of the Compact fanless case for Intel 10th Generation NUC mini PCs include :

– Aluminium fanless cooling design

– Stylish cover panels with diamond effect

– Internal M.2 SSD heatsink

– An audiophile’s delight – makes a nice music server

– Positioned vertically or horizontally

Unfortunately, no information on worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more details on the passive mini PC case, full specifications and purchasing options from around $130 jump over to the official Akasa website by following the link below.

Source : Akasa, FanlessTech : @JaniAnttonen : Liliputing

