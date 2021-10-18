Blincclip super-bright blinking bicycle reflector needs no batteries

Cyclists looking for an innovative blinking bicycle reflector maybe interested in the Blincclip a superbright, blinking bicycle reflector that requires no batteries, charging or power of any kind. The unique design quickly clips to your seat providing extra visibility when URI and in in lowlight or during the night.

Preorders are now available for the innovative bike accessory from roughly $11 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is still under way.

“We know how important it is to be seen when cycling in the dark. Blincclip is a high-performance reflector which clips in seconds to virtually any saddle. It blinks dynamically under the power of your movement so you can be noticed by approaching drivers. Blincclip will always be there blinking and reflecting headlights.”

The Blincclip campaign successfully raised its required pledge goal and fullfilment is currently in progress with pre-orders available from the companies official website. Orders placed now are expected to take place sometime in the coming months. To learn more about the Blincclip bicycle reflector project watch the promotional video below.

“Have you ever experienced the frustrating moment, to start riding home at night and realize the light battery is dead? It is an incredibly palm-sweating experience to cycle at night with a dead rear light. The fear of being rear-ended will haunt you throughout the journey and it is definitely an awful experience. Even worse, most of the time we don’t notice it is dead halfway during the ride. Frustrated with such situations we decided to create a super reflector for those emergency moments.”

“To attract the motorist’s attention, a blinking reflector is more powerful than a static reflector. In case your light suddenly dies, Blincclip will always be there reflecting headlights to get you noticed. This is where the magic happens. It simply hangs freely over the seat rails and responding to every movement as you pedal. The material, shape, size, and weight are optimized for the great pendulum effect. Plus, It blinks dynamically throughout every situation. It is responsive to the speed you are riding, terrain, and wind. On top of that, it goes static when you brake! “

For a complete list of all available pre-order options, extra media and more features for the Blincclip bicycle reflector, jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

