MaxTracker bicycle GPS tracker and security system

Cyclists worried about leaving their expensive bicycle unattended may be interested in a new bicycle GPS tracker and security system called MaxTracker. The real-time GPS and motion sensor system will alert you instantly on your phone if any tampering is detected on your bike while unattended.

Bicycle GPS tracker features

Features of the bicycle GPS tracker include : Motion-Sensor, High-Decibel Alarm, Real-Time GPS Tracking, Smartphone application with instant notifications, 5G/LTE Connection, 2+ Month rechargeable battery and a design capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $149 or £109 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“MaxTracker is discreetly hidden in a water bottle cage made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate and nylon-12. Any tampering or movement can also set off a piercing alarm to deter thieves from further pursuit. Know the moment your bike is moved or jostled. Motion detectors signal your phone within 10 milliseconds of being tampered with.”

If the MaxTracker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the MaxTracker bicycle GPS tracker project view the promotional video below.

“Designed to last in extreme temperatures and weather conditions (IP67) – through any adventure, rain or shine. Choose when to be notified – when your bike is jostled, directionally moved, pushed past a geofence, or a mix of the three. Capture waypoints of your ride with the MaxTracker app, and allow family & friends to track your ride in real time. “

“Install or remove in seconds. All you need is your key, unique to each MaxTracker. If a water bottle holder isn’t your style, or your bike doesn’t allow room for one, MaxTracker’s wings can be removed for a more streamlined look. If a water bottle holder isn’t your style, or your bike doesn’t allow room for one, MaxTracker’s wings can be removed for a more streamlined look.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the bicycle GPS tracker, jump over to the official MaxTracker crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals