Apple Homekit support rolls out to IKEA Smart Buttons and Motion Sensors

IKEA has this week released a new firmware update version 1.13.21 for its Tradfri Gateway, created to provide an easy way to connect your smart phones with IKEA products such as blinds, light bulbs & speakers and control them with the IKEA Home smart app through a phone or tablet. The new update now provides Apple Homekit support for the IKEA Shortcut Button available for £6 and IKEA Motion Sensors.
“One push and the mood is set. With this smart shortcut button you create the right light to start your morning or for a romantic dinner, and play music and control the blinds – all with one push.”
Below are a list of all the new features rolled out this year to the IKEA Gateway:
Release Version: 1.16.0
18th February 2021 New features and changes in Gateway: 1.13.21
– Support for TRÅDFRI Motion sensor and Shortcut button in Apple Homekit
– Configure TRÅDFRI Bulb On/Off behaviour on power cycle
New features and changes in Accessories:
– ASKVADER Wireless on/off Switch (V-1.0.002).
– STYRBAR Remote control (V-1.0.024). New product.
Release Version: 1.15.1
09th February 2021 New features and changes in Accessories:
– TRÅDFRI Driver & Warm White 1.0 (V-2.3.068).
– FW upgraded to ZB3.0.
– FLOALT EU (V-2.3.068).
– FW upgraded to ZB3.0.
Release Version: 1.15.0
07th January 2021 New features and changes in Gateway: 1.13.19
– Support for Sunrise/Sunset as trigger for Timers
For more information on the IKEA gateway jump over to the official IKEA online store.
Source : IKEA : Apple insider
