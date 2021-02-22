Apple Homekit support rolls out to IKEA Smart Buttons and Motion Sensors

IKEA has this week released a new firmware update version 1.13.21 for its Tradfri Gateway, created to provide an easy way to connect your smart phones with IKEA products such as blinds, light bulbs & speakers and control them with the IKEA Home smart app through a phone or tablet. The new update now provides Apple Homekit support for the IKEA Shortcut Button available for £6 and IKEA Motion Sensors.

“One push and the mood is set. With this smart shortcut button you create the right light to start your morning or for a romantic dinner, and play music and control the blinds – all with one push.”

Below are a list of all the new features rolled out this year to the IKEA Gateway:

Release Version: 1.16.0

18th February 2021 New features and changes in Gateway: 1.13.21

– Support for TRÅDFRI Motion sensor and Shortcut button in Apple Homekit

– Configure TRÅDFRI Bulb On/Off behaviour on power cycle

New features and changes in Accessories:

– ASKVADER Wireless on/off Switch (V-1.0.002).

– STYRBAR Remote control (V-1.0.024). New product.

Release Version: 1.15.1

09th February 2021 New features and changes in Accessories:

– TRÅDFRI Driver & Warm White 1.0 (V-2.3.068).

– FW upgraded to ZB3.0.

– FLOALT EU (V-2.3.068).

– FW upgraded to ZB3.0.

Release Version: 1.15.0

07th January 2021 New features and changes in Gateway: 1.13.19

– Support for Sunrise/Sunset as trigger for Timers

For more information on the IKEA gateway jump over to the official IKEA online store.

Source : IKEA : Apple insider

