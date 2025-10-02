Blazing Fast OLED: Samsung’s 500Hz Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor Arrives in the UK

Samsung has once again set a new benchmark in gaming technology with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor. Designed to deliver unparalleled speed and visual fidelity, this 27-inch monitor is a catalyst for competitive gamers and enthusiasts alike. With its groundbreaking 500Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, the Odyssey OLED G6 ensures fluid, razor-sharp visuals even during the most intense gaming moments. The monitor’s exceptional performance is further enhanced by its NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro adaptive sync technologies, which eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for a seamless gaming experience.

Unmatched Visual Quality with QD-OLED Technology

The Odyssey OLED G6 doesn’t just excel in speed; it also delivers stunning visual brilliance. Powered by QD-OLED technology, the monitor features a QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) and is certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, ensuring vibrant colors and deep, true blacks. The QD-OLED panel combines the self-emissive properties of OLED with quantum dot technology, resulting in a wider color gamut, higher peak brightness, and improved color accuracy compared to traditional OLED displays. Whether you’re exploring immersive open-world games or engaging in fast-paced competitive matches, the Odyssey OLED G6 offers a visual experience that feels lifelike and captivating.

Built for Comfort and Longevity

Designed for extended gaming sessions, the Odyssey OLED G6 features Samsung’s Glare Free technology to minimize screen reflections, allowing gamers to stay focused on the action. This technology reduces eye strain and fatigue, ensuring a comfortable gaming experience even during prolonged use. With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in, this monitor is built to maintain its exceptional performance over time. The OLED Safeguard+ technology employs advanced algorithms to detect and prevent static images from causing permanent image retention, ensuring the monitor’s longevity and consistent visual quality.

Additionally, the Odyssey OLED G6’s Pantone Validation ensures accurate color reproduction, displaying over 2,100 colors and more than 110 SkinTone shades for true-to-life visuals. This feature is particularly beneficial for content creators, graphic designers, and gamers who require precise color accuracy in their work or gameplay. The monitor’s color calibration ensures that the colors you see on the screen match industry standards, providing a reliable and consistent visual experience.

Ergonomic Design and Connectivity Options

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 features an ergonomic design that allows for easy adjustment of height, tilt, and swivel to find the perfect viewing angle. The monitor’s sleek and modern aesthetic complements any gaming setup, while its slim bezels provide an immersive viewing experience. The Odyssey OLED G6 also offers a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, ensuring compatibility with the latest gaming consoles and high-end gaming PCs. The monitor’s built-in USB hub allows for convenient connection of peripherals, such as gaming mice and keyboards, reducing cable clutter and streamlining your gaming setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF model) is now available in the UK for £799.00 RRP. Gamers can purchase it directly from Samsung.com or select retailers. With its competitive pricing for a monitor of this caliber, the Odyssey OLED G6 offers exceptional value for those seeking the ultimate gaming experience. The monitor’s combination of innovative technology, stunning visuals, and ergonomic design makes it an attractive choice for gamers looking to upgrade their setup or invest in a high-performance display.

Source Samsung



