Unique Blade-X PC open chassis case created by darkFlash

PC builders searching for a unique open chassis PC case to build their next gaming PC may be interested in a new open frame luxury gaming case called the Blade-X designed and built by the team at darkFlash. Priced at $350 the gaming PC case is available at a 12% discount at launch after which the price will rise to $400. As you can see from the images above and below the open design provides easy airflow around components to keep them cool during extended sessions.

“Non-directional structure is adopted in Blade-X to make it an artwork in every direction or at any angle. OPEN FRAME Blade-X is characterized by open frame design and beyond mainstream. Simple but unique structure can manifest the RGB lighting system and cooling system in a perfect and impressive…”

Features of the new Blade-X PC open chassis case:

– Blade-X PC open chassis case created by darkFlash

– Blade-X is characterized by open frame design and beyond mainstream. Simple but unique structure can manifest the RGB lighting system and cooling system in a perfect and impressive way even without modification on that.

– Cable management is a constant concern for consumers in selecting chassis while Blade-X has enough space to manage cables as a best solution for end users seeking for simplicity.

– Solid hardware is employed in Blade-X with 1.5mm SECC and 4mm aluminum alloy bracket. Blade-X can bear 20kg weight due to the high-strength aluminum alloy handle of 27mm solid aluminum alloy cutting.

– The 420mm water cooling is supported in the chassis. It is friendly for gamers to mount A.I.O. cooling or water tank with great creativity instead of worrying about limited space to do modification.

Source : darkFlash : KitGuru

