XPG DEFENDER PRO Mid-Tower PC chassis

PC enthusiasts considering building a mid tower PC rig may be interested in a new PC chassis unveiled by XPG this month in the form of the DEFENDER PRO Mid-Tower PC chassis. The PC case has been specifically designed to provide PC builders with a spacious premium E-ATX Dimension, solid MESH Front Panel with ARGB strips lighting Effects Design, removable dust filter, XPG PRIME ARGB combo controller, efficient airflow layout, with x3 included XPG VENTO 120 ARGB Fans, 3mm tempered glass side panel, support vertical and horizontal VGA installation and 22.8mm depth for cable management.

“The stunning and modern design concept of the XPG DEFENDER PRO begins at its exterior, with a Magnetic Mesh Front Panel, enabling the ARGB strips to shine from within the various layers of solid metal, while any ARGB component can also shine through the Mesh panel. Not only does it enhance a personal touch to modding creation, but also encourages airflow to be optimal from front to end. Capable of supporting up to a 360 mm radiator at the front and a 280 mm radiator at the top, XPG DEFENDER PRO is both aesthetically elegant and aerodynamically efficient.

XPG introduced BATTLECRUISER, its first E-ATX Chassis in 2019, featuring 4-sided tempered glass panels and modular interior structure design. It received numerous media accolades and recommendations for its versatile personal building options and flexibility. In 2020 XPG is introducing XPG DEFENDER PRO, with the ambitious goal of further expanding the path initiated on E-ATX dimension chassis. It is more subtle and further explores the exterior design choices of XPG’s :Exoskeleton design language, enhancing a better aerodynamic efficiency and adapting its form without compromising performance. Just like its predecessors, users can choose between black or white variants to fit their style.”

Source : TPU : XPG

