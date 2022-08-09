Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)

The Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone was made official back in June and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and of course the bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performs.

﻿

As we can see from the video the handset did OK in the scratch test with scratches appearing at levels 6 and 7, in line with the majority of the handsets available today.

The device also passed the burn test with no permanent damage to the display, in the bend test the handset also managed to pass with no permanent damage to the device.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The Black Shark 5 Pro also features a 16-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

