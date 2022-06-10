Black Shark 5 Pro launched globally

Black Shark has announced their latest flagship Android smartphone, the Black Shark 5 Pro is launching globally, the handset was unveiled back in March.

The new Black Shark 5 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, there is no microSD card slot on the device.

The new Black Shark 5 smartphone comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

These include a 6-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro camera.

The handset also comes with a 4650 mAh battery and it features 120W fast charging that can charge the device to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

Pricing for the new Black Shark 5 Pro starts at £639 in the UK for the 8GB model, the 12GB model costs £729, and the 16GB model £809.

