Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone gets official

Black Shark has unveiled their latest Android smartphone, the Black Shark 5 Pro, and the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor it also features an Adreno 730 GPU.

The handset comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of included storage, the storage is split between 256GB of NVMe SSD and 256GB of UFS 3.1. There is no microSD card slot on the handset.

The device comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The new Black Shark 5 Pro features a 4650 mAh battery that comes with 120W fast charging, it is capable of charging the handset from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes, the certainly sounds impressive. It also comes with a temperature control mode which slows the charging down and can charge it fully in just 24 minutes.

Another feature for the battery is a battery bypass mode, when you are gaming and have it plugged in it uses the mains power and not the battery power.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro camera.

BlackShark also announced two other devices, the BlackShark 5 and the BlackShark 5 RS, the Black Shark 5 Pro will retail for CNY 4,200 which is about $660 on the current exchange rate. It will be available from the 2nd of April.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals