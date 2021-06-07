BlackShark 4 now available with 8GB of RAM 256GB of storage

BlackShark are launching a memory option for the BlackShark 4 smartphone, the handset now also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as the existing options.

These include 8GB or RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the rest of the specifications are the same.

These include a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 870 5G processor.

The handset also comes with a

20 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera 8 megapixel ultrawide and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source GSM Arena

