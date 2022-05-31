ZTE Blade V40 Vita smartphone launched

ZTE has launched a new Android smartphone in Malaysia, the ZTE Blade V40 Vita and the handset comes with a 6.75 inch LCD display that has an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device cokes with a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage the device comes with a microSD card slot for expansion. It also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and it features fast charging.

The new ZTE Blade V40 Vita smartphones come with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel primary camera for photos and videos, there are also two other 2-megapixel cameras on the rear of the device.

The device also comes with Android 11 and MyOS 11 and it will be available in a range of colors including black, red, and green. The handset will retail for MYR 599 which is about $137 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

