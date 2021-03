Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro launching March 23rd

Black Shark have revealed that their new Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro smartphones will be launching on the 23rd of March.

The company is holding a press event and it will be unveiling two models, the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro.

The Pro model will apparently feature a 6.67 inch display, we presume with at least a FHD+ resolution, it will also comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM.

There will apparently be three rear cameras and a 4500 mAh battery, those are the only rumored specifications we have about the device so far.

We will have full details on the new Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro smartphones when they are made official next week.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more