Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro launching March 23rd

Black Shark have revealed that their new Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro smartphones will be launching on the 23rd of March.

The company is holding a press event and it will be unveiling two models, the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro.

The Pro model will apparently feature a 6.67 inch display, we presume with at least a FHD+ resolution, it will also comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM.

There will apparently be three rear cameras and a 4500 mAh battery, those are the only rumored specifications we have about the device so far.

We will have full details on the new Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro smartphones when they are made official next week.

Source GSM Arena

