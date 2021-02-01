Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone gets 3C certification

There is another new gaming smartphone on the way, the Black Shark 4 and now we have some more information about the handset.

The Black Shark 4 recently received 3C certification, the handset was listed with the model number SHARK KSR-A0.

The listing has revealed that the handset will come with 120W charging, the device is said to feature a 4500 battery and it is expected to be charged in full in just 15 minutes, this certainly sounds impressive.

We do not know many of the handsets specifications, what we do know is that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, as yet there are no details on the rest of the specifications. As soon as we get some more information on the handset and some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

