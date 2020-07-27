Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone coming July 31st

The Black Shark 3 launched earlier this year and now a new version of the device, the Black Shark 3S is launching soon, the handset will land this Friday the 31st of July.

This new device will come with the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor, it is not clear as yet on what other updates it will come with.

The BlackShark 3 Pro has a 7.1 inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device also featured three rear cameras including a 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera. The device also had a 5000 mAh battery and 64W fast charging. As soon as we get some more information on what other upgrades the Black Shark 3S will come with we will let you guys know.

Source Seekdevice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals