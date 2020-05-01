Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro coming to Europe next week

The Black Shark 3 and Shark 3 Pro smartphones were made official last month and now the handsets are coming to Europe next week.
The device s will go on sale in Europe next Friday the 8th of May, the company has not revealed any pricing for the handsets as yet.
The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a 7.1 inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution and it features a Snapdragon 865, a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset also ems with three rear cameras, one with a 64 megapixel sensor, another with a 13 megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. is also has a 5000 mAh battery and 65W charging
The BlackShark 3 comes features at 6.67 inches with a FHD+ resolution, a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, the rest of the specifications are the same as the Pro model.
Source GSM Arena