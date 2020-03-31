Black Shark 3 Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The new Black Shark 3 Pro smartphone launched recently, the handset is designed for gamers and it comes with a range of high end specifications.

Now we get to see how durable the handset is in a video from JerryRigEverything, the handset is put through a scratch test, burn test and bend test.

As we can see from the video the handset gets scratches on the display at levels 6 and 7, in line with the majority of the handsets available today.

The handset suffered some permanent damage in the burn test with a permanent white mark on the display. The Black Shark 3 Pro did fine in the bend test with no permanent damage to the device.

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a 7.1 inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Snapdragon 865.

The handset also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256BB of storage, it has a 5000 mAh battery and a 65W fast charging feature. The device also comes with a range of high end cameras, on the back there are three cameras.

The three rear cameras include a a 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera, the handset features a 20 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

