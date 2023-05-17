Black Mirror Season 6 premiers on Netflix next month

Next month Netflix will start streaming the Black Mirror Season 6 providing viewers with plenty more uncomfortably close to reality stories. Black Mirror is a British anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. It premiered on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom in December 2011, and later became available internationally through Netflix. Each episode of the series is a standalone story, exploring different aspects of society and future technology, often with dark or satirical undertones.

The series is renowned for its examination of modern society, particularly with regard to the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. The name “Black Mirror” refers to the reflective screens of electronic devices such as phones, computers, and televisions, suggesting a dark reflection of our society and ourselves. Season 6, creator Charlie Brooker explains :

Not every episode of the new season will be exactly what you’re expecting — but that’s the whole point.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he says. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Episodes are set in a variety of genres and settings, from post-apocalyptic worlds to dystopian futures, and deal with themes including artificial intelligence, social media, privacy, and human nature. While the series is speculative fiction, many episodes feel uncomfortably close to reality, reflecting current societal issues and trends.

Some of the show’s most popular episodes to date include “San Junipero,” a love story with a twist set in a simulated reality; “White Christmas,” an exploration of consciousness and punishment featuring a technology that can block people in real life; and “Nosedive,” a critique of social media’s impact on society, showing a world where people can rate each other on a five-star scale.

“You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned. The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is BACK. The most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet is arriving in June on NETFLIX.”

