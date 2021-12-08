BIOSTAR Smart Update utility tool makes motherboard BIOS updating easy

BIOSTAR has today introduced a new Smart Update utility tool enabling you to update the BIOS on your motherboard with essential drivers in an easy and effective way. The new BIOSTAR Smart Update utility is now available to download and once installed provides an easy way to update the companies 600 series and above motherboards with the latest BIOS enabling you to tweak motherboard settings to get the best possible performance for your computers application whether it be gaming, number crunching or simply everyday administration.

BIOSTAR introduces new smart update utility tool

“BIOSTAR’s new SMART UPDATE tool makes updating BIOS and system drivers a breeze for even the less tech-savvy users. One-click update has never been a more appropriate description for any utility software, with a single click of the mouse, users can download and install official drivers, BIOS, and new driver updates from BIOSTAR’s official website.

BIOSTAR, is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, gaming motherboards, SSD, graphics cards, industrial computing systems, IoT, crypto mining equipment, healthcare solutions and motor start battery. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major motherboard supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, equipment, global marketing research as well as R&D. “

Source : BIOSTAR

