Eufy fingerprint video smart lock with app and no monthly fees

Eufy Security has raised over $380,000 via Kickstarter for its new video smart lock which includes a finger print biometric entry system and 2K resolution camera. The smart lock also features dual motion detection and is easy to fit to most standard doors. The biometric fingerprint reader can enable access in just 0.3 seconds and features a sale for learning recognition system and third-generation fingerprint reader. No monthly fees are required and the smart lock comes complete with its own companion application allowing you to view visitors to your door.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £149 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Wherever you are, now you can see who’s at your front door and welcome them inside with eufy Security Video Smart Lock. The latest innovation from eufy Security provides you the ultimate 3-in-1 integrated convenience to give you a better experience at your door. Watch visitors approach, get lock and unlock notifications, and enter your home with the fastest fingerprint unlocking. See the latest advancements and tech that make Video Smart Lock fit right into your home.”

With the assumption that the Eufy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Eufy fingerprint smart lock project review the promotional video below.

“See your guests arrive and welcome them home all from your phone with Video Smart Lock. This advanced 3-in-1 integration combines a 2K camera, advanced Video Doorbell notification technology, and the fastest Smart Lock fingerprint security into 1 device. Plus, you can store any recordings without paying a single subscription fee—securing your home and your wallet. Identify any object with 99% accuracy with Video Smart Lock’s Human, Pet, and Vehicle Detection. It filters out unnecessary notifications for swaying trees and alerts you only when there’s something truly suspicious outside. Plus, you can set up AI Mode to teach Video Smart Lock to notify you to your exact specifications.”

“With a powerful 2K camera, you can notice every detail and give your guests a compliment as you welcome them home. The 160° large field-of-view shown in a 4:3 format makes viewing your front door natural and enjoyable. Plus, Wide Dynamic Range technology makes video clear even on the brightest days, while 4 infrared lights ensure you’ll see anyone at night. When kids come home from school or leave to play with friends, you’ll know with instant notifications. Plus, you can see who’s with your kids with the powerful 2K resolution for the ultimate peace of mind.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the fingerprint smart lock, jump over to the official Eufy crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

