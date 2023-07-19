Bing Chat Enterprise AI-powered chat for work

Microsoft’s new offering, Bing Chat Enterprise, an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled communication tool, is here to enhance the workplace experience. Unveiled at Microsoft Inspire, this innovation is set to facilitate businesses as they delve into the world of generative AI.

Microsoft has initiated the preview rollout of Bing Chat Enterprise on July 18, 2023. As a part of Microsoft 365 E5, E3, Business Premium, and Business Standard subscriptions, this feature comes at no extra charge to the users. Customers eligible for the preview will need to activate the feature manually via the provided activation URL in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

You’ll be pleased to know that during the preview period, Bing Chat Enterprise enjoys full support from Microsoft, though it is not activated by default in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. This feature will be set as default starting from August 17, 2023. The decision has been made keeping user data protection in mind. This step ensures employees using Bing Chat from bing.com, Edge sidebar, or Windows Copilot receive the highest level of data security.

Bing Chat Enterprise

“With Bing Chat Enterprise, organization gets AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection. What goes in—and comes out—remains protected, giving your workforce managed access to better answers, greater efficiency, and new ways to be creative. User and business data is protected and will not leak outside the organization. You can be confident that chat data is not saved, no one at Microsoft can view your data, and it is not used to train the models.”

Bing Chat Enterprise is available via bing.com/chat and the Microsoft Edge sidebar at no additional cost for customers who are licensed for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium.

Data Protection

Bing Chat Enterprise incorporates commercial data protection, leveraging the power of generative AI while ensuring your sensitive business and user data are kept secure. Here’s what Bing Chat Enterprise offers in terms of data protection:

User and business data are secured, preventing potential leaks outside the organization.

Chat data is neither saved nor utilized to train underlying AI models.

Microsoft does not have access to your chat data.

Rest assured, all the data you share and receive through Bing Chat Enterprise stays protected, offering you peace of mind when researching industry insights, analyzing data, or seeking creative inspiration.

Microsoft 365 Copilot

In addition to Bing Chat Enterprise, Microsoft introduces the next level of productivity tool, the Microsoft 365 Copilot. This feature integrates seamlessly with Bing Chat Enterprise and serves as a superset of features that aim to enhance creativity and productivity at work. It uses your business data to provide rich and actionable responses to your queries. Such data includes documents, emails, calendar events, chats, meetings, and more.

In essence, Bing Chat Enterprise is an AI-powered chat system that keeps your work discussions secure. As of now, it is in its Preview phase, promising to bring better answers, increase efficiency, and stimulate creativity in the workplace. While engaging with Bing Chat Enterprise, you can be confident that your sensitive information remains within the confines of your organization, making it a suitable tool for various corporate discussions and brainstorming sessions.

Take this opportunity to embrace this sophisticated AI-powered chat system that Microsoft is rolling out, offering you a secure environment for all your work-related conversations. The power of AI has never been this accessible and secure.

Source : Microsoft



