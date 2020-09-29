Billie Eilish documentary premiers on Apple TV February 2021

The Billie Eilish documentary for which Apple paid $25 million for the rights to, will be premiering in theatres and via Apple TV+ during February 2021. Entitled The World’s A Little Blurry the documentary film has been directed by R.J. Cutler. “The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.”

“She first gained attention in 2015 when she uploaded the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud, which was subsequently released by the Interscope Records subsidiary Darkroom. The song was written and produced by her brother Finneas, with whom she collaborates on music and live shows. Her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me (2017), became a sleeper hit, reaching the top 15 in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Eilish’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), debuted atop the Billboard 200 and became the best-performing album of 2019 in the US. It also reached number one in the UK. The album contains six Billboard Hot 100 top 40 songs: “When the Party’s Over”, “Bury a Friend”, “Wish You Were Gay”, “Xanny” and “Bad Guy”, the last of which became her first number one single in the US. In 2020, she performed the theme song “No Time to Die” for the James Bond film of the same name, which became her first to peak at number one in the UK.”

Source : Apple

