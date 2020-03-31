TheiShare bike smart lock with alarm and app from $44

TheiShare is a new smart bike lock equipped with an integrated antitheft alarm and sharing technology allowing you to receive notification directly to your smartphone when the lock is tampered with. Thanks to the smartphone companion application the TheiShare also features GPS tagging, real-time riding data analysis, bike crash alarm, geo-fencing and more. Watch the demonstration video below to see the smart bike talk in action. The team responsible for creating the smart lock explain little more about its inspiration, design and features.

“We are excited to introduce TheiShare, this project has been our passion since last summer. We have been working on the development of IoT based platforms since 2018. We have hands-on experience building IoT locks for the mobility sector. We believe TheiShare locks to be a groundbreaking product and one that will have a major impact on our handling bikes and ride-sharing experience.”

“The platform is already released and mass production has already begun, so this project is going ahead but we are hoping we can raise additional funds through crowdfunding which will enable user to increase inventory and widen our marketing scope, but more importantly, help build a strong base of early customers (hopefully you) to be part of this journey. share ongoing feedback and ideas for the future.

We plan to treat all our early backers as part of this project and involve them in all new releases and developments. We welcome you to come on board, be part of this exciting journey and enjoy immediate and ongoing benefits.”

Source : Indiegogo

