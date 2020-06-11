Beyond Nordic BN002 Recco searchable zip-off hiking pants

Hikers, skiiers and outdoor adventurers searching for a rugged pant, may be interested in the new Beyond Nordic BN002 range. Equipped with Recco search tags that emits a radar signal, like a beam from a flashlight. When hit by the signal the reflector bounces a signal back to the detector. The RECCO reflectors require no power and no activation to function and is a global system, used by more than 800 ski resorts, SAR teams and helicopter bases around the world.

“In 2019 we launched our very first product here on Kickstarter, the BN001 – Searchable hiking pants. The launch was a success and our project was funded in less than 24 hours. Now we are back for our 2nd round here on Kickstarter, launching our further development based on the BN001, the BN002 – Zip Off pants.”

“The BN002 is a re-development of our previous model, the BN001. The idea of the BN002 actually came to live thank’s to backers right on this platform, asking for a zip-off version of the BN001. Basically what we offer is a top of the line quality hiking pant, searchable with the RECCO system in case of emergencies, and with the availability to zip the lower part off, making the pants into a pair of awesome hiking shorts. The pants are packed with useful features and gadgets, and the high durability fabric will lasts for years.”

“We’re Beyond Nordic. An outdoor brand developed by hiking fanatics Patrik Tankred and Johannes Franzén, two outdoor enthusiasts with thousands of wildlife hours in their resume. We thought the industry of hiking pants was outdated, and felt the market needed something more! Better fit, cleaner design, and updated features! We collected all our favorite specs and props from famous outdoor brands around the globe, added the features we’d been missing, adapted the design to fit in today’s demands and Voila, Beyond Nordic! We will make our absolute best to answer all your questions and we will also gladly take your feedback for future product development.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals