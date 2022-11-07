Best Video File Repair Software to Free Download in 2022

Sponsored:

Today, many people are using videos and movies to share their stories and experiences with others. However, because videos are so popular, there is a greater risk of them becoming damaged or corrupted. If this happens, you may need video repair.

If you’ve ever had to deal with a broken video, particularly if it’s something important like a family vacation video, then you know the pain that comes with trying to fix it.

Fortunately, there are a few instances where repairing videos is necessary. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the most common reasons why videos need repair and the tools and techniques you’ll need to do it successfully. Let’s get started!

Part 1: Best File Repair Software for Video Repair – Quick & Easy

If you’re in need of a good file repair program, look no further than iMyFone UltraRepair. This software is incredibly easy to use and can quickly fix most video or photo files with just a few clicks.

Yes, you read it right. iMyFone UltraRepair is the best file repair software that is used for repairing videos. The software is also quick and efficient in its repairs, so you can get your damaged or blurry videos back as quickly as possible. Plus, it has a comprehensive error detection and correction system that ensures your videos are restored to their original quality.

Great features to know:

Helpful in repairing photos and videos in one click.

Broken or corrupted video or photo files can be recovered in just 3 steps.

Support to repair different format of videos, including MP4, MOV and MKV etc.

Allow users to do the repairing of files in batches (bulk).

Compatible with Windows and Mac both.

If you are not sure how to use it, then do not worry and follow these 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Firstly, get iMyFone UltraRepair on your system and launch it. After launching the tool, the “Add video” option is there. Click on it.

Step 2: After adding the video, on the left side of the page, the “Video Repair” option is available. Click on it.

Step 3: When the repairing is done, choose the preferred storage destination.

Part 2: A Trick to Repair Videos – Not 100% Work

Well, if you are not in the mood to try out any tool, the double video repair technique can also help you with video repair. It has a simple interface and provides smooth working along with output. For utilizing this tool, the steps are as follows:-

With the help of this tool, you can repair the corrupted video by doubling its length of it. Be sure to double the length by 50% more than the original. Now create a new folder with the name “Corrupt File folder.”

Paste the video into this folder and copy the original file. At this moment, there are two similar corrupted files available. The copying process is a bit long, so be patient for a while. When the process is completed, rename the video files with names like VID1 and VID2 to avoid confusion.

After renaming is done, utilize the command prompt for further do. The steps to open the command prompt includes:-

Move to start and press “ Win+ R “. The search bar will appear.

“. The search bar will appear. Type “cmd” and then click “OK“. After that, use the option of the “cd” to navigate the video.

By adopting the following formula – Copy/b VID1.mp4+VID2.mp4, both videos will be adjusted and repaired together. It will merge the videos easily.

After the process is completed, check the file assize carefully. Check out whether the size of the video file is double the original file or not. If it is original, you have the correct file available. After checking it out, play the video and enjoy!

Part 3: How to Prevent Corrupted/Damaged Video?

Prevention is better than cure, and this is one of those statements that we have been hearing for a very long time. The same is applicable here. If you do not wish to be the part of video repair thing, then take some precaution or prevention tips into consideration, and these are as follows:

Before loading data on your system, be sure to protect it with the best antivirus.

Always create a backup of files on your device to prevent future losses.

When you are injecting or ejecting the device, follow the right steps and be sure you are not ejecting the device in between a task.

Do not interrupt with video transfer process on the devices.

Plug in the charger while using the device because the battery loss may cause data loss too during transmission of files.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if your video files are corrupted, or you just want to keep them looking their best, then using good file repair software is the best way to go. Choosing the right one for your needs will depend on the type of video files you have, but some general tips to follow are to scan for and delete corruptions, use compression and encoding tools sparingly, and backup your videos often. Well, as per our recommendation, iMyFone UltraRepair is the best file repair software for video repair. It is fast, easy to use, and has a wide range of repair options. If your video is corrupt or you just need to fix some small errors, it is the perfect software for you!

