Bentley Mulliner shows off new 22-inch carbon fiber wheels

Automotive manufacturers are increasingly turning to alternative materials to create wheels for vehicles that are stronger and lighter. In the past, wheels were typically made from aluminum alloy. However, it is becoming more and more common for wheels on sports cars and high-end vehicles to be made from carbon fiber. Bentley Mulliner has announced the development of 22-inch carbon fiber wheels for the Bentayga SUV.

Bentley says each wheel saves six kilograms of unsprung mass per wheel compared to aluminum. The beautiful wheels are manufactured in cooperation with composite manufacturer Bucci Composites. It took five years of engineering to deliver the first carbon fiber wheel capable of passing TUV testing.

Bentley’s wheels have increased impact safety due to the material dispersing air loss. The wheels also have an improved stiffness equivalent to one degree in camber per 1G of force. Another interesting promise is that the stiffness of the wheel will lead to reduced tire wear. The wheels will be available to order through Mulliner later this year at unannounced pricing.

