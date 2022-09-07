Bentley Flying Spur Speed unveiled

Bentley has unveiled its latest luxury car, the Bentley Flying Spur Speed, this will be one of the last Bentleys to use their W12 engine as production of the engine is stopping.

The new Bentley Flying Spur Speed comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.8 seconds and it has a top speed of 207 miles per hour.

The launch of the Flying Spur Speed completes the model range and mirrors the existing Continental GT and Bentayga range. The Flying Spur Speed is the pinnacle performance model, and together with the Flying Spur Mulliner is the car of choice should a customer desire a W12-powered Flying Spur, with the standard Flying Spur W12 ceasing production in May this year.

The Flying Spur Speed sits above the S model and boasts an extra 85 PS and 130 Nm more torque, delivering an improvement of 0.4 secs to 60mph and an increase in top speed up to 207 mph reaffirming its superior position. With Electronic All Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Brake technology and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard, the agility matches the performance of the 626 bhp 6.0-litre twin turbocharged W12 engine.

