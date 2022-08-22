Bentley Batur comes with 740 PS, costs £1.65 million

Bentley has unveiled their latest car, the Bentley Batur and the car gives us a look at what Bentley has planned for their future vehicles in terms of design and also for their EVs.

The new Bentley Batur is the next coach-built model from Mulliner and the car comes with a w12 Engine that produces 740 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

The collection of just 18 series examples of the Batur is the latest project by Bentley’s in-house bespoke and coachbuilding division, Mulliner, and succeeds the Bacalar – a run of 12 individually specified, designed and handcrafted Barchettas that relaunched coachbuilding at Bentley. Like its predecessor – the Bacalar – the Batur is named after a beautiful natural body of water. Lake Batur is an 88m deep, 16 km2 crater lake in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia, and provides nutrient-rich water to both local hot springs and agriculture.

The Batur will also be the most powerful Bentley yet, with a 740+ PS version of the iconic, hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine that has metaphorically and literally powered Bentley’s success for the last two decades. As the engine enters its twilight years as part of Bentley’s Beyond100 transformation journey to being fully electrified, the Batur forms the first part of a celebration of the W12’s extraordinary power, torque and refinement. Engine performance will be matched to the most advanced Bentley chassis ever, with Speed-tuned air suspension, electric active anti-roll control, eLSD, four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Batur over at the Bentley website at the link below, the car will be limited to just 18 cars and each one will cost £1.65 million before taxes.

Source Bentley

