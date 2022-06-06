Bentley Continental GT S unveiled

Bentley has announced the launch of the new Bentley Continental GT S and the Continental GTC S, both models come with sharper looks.

The cars get a number of upgrades which include new wheels, black chrome, some new interior features, and more.

The new S range retains the 542 bhp (550 PS) and 770 Nm 4.0-litre V8 engine that’s proved incredibly popular with customers around the world, delivering a time of just 4.0 seconds for 0-100 km/h (62 mph). For the GT and GTC S, the engine is enhanced by the fitment as standard of a Sports Exhaust to amplify the crossplane V8 beat.

The eager, free-revving and lighter 4.0-litre V8 engine gives the Continental GT S models a responsive and agile character, and this is amplified by Bentley Dynamic Ride – the advanced 48V electric active anti-roll control system first pioneered by Bentley. By generating up 1300 Nm in 0.3 seconds, motors within the anti-roll bars actively compensate for cornering forces to minimise body roll under hard cornering, while also improving ride comfort at cruising speeds by decoupling the left- and right-hand wheels from each other.

Source Bentley

