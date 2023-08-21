Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner unveiled

Bentley has unveiled a new version of their Bentayga SUV, the Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner, and the car is designed to be longer than the standard version and provide more room for passengers.

This new Bentayga EWB comes with a 4.0 litre V8 engine that produces 542 horsepower and the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 miles per hour.

The launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner defines a new pinnacle for the Bentayga family and indeed the Bentley model range, adding a new level of modern craftsmanship to the already potent combination of supercar performance, go-anywhere ability, driving dynamics and limousine rear cabin of the Bentayga EWB. The flagship Bentayga EWB Mulliner offers more cabin space than any comparable luxury competitor and its bespoke enhancements make every journey an occasion to be savoured, equally as special from the driver’s seat or the expansive rear cabin, providing the world’s most luxurious SUV so far.

Unique design features inside and out make a striking statement, each one curated with painstaking care by the Mulliner team. The rear compartment, available in 4+1 and 4-seat configurations, features the Bentley Airline Seat specification – the most advanced automotive seating system in the world – as standard, to cosset occupants in unrivalled comfort. The Mulliner Harmony Diamond Quilt to the seats and doors demonstrates the craftsmanship that elevates the interior to a truly pinnacle position.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner over at Bentley at the link below, pricing for the car will start at £254,000, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.

Source Bentley



