Benq X3000i HDR 4K 60Hz gaming projector $1,999

Gamers looking to play on their favorite on a huge screen may be interested in the new Benq X3000i HDR 4K 60Hz gaming projector. Even though the X3000i is promoted as a 4K projector it is only capable of 4K 3840 x 2160 resolutions at 60 Hz. But also offers 2 other gaming modes supporting 1080p resolutions at either 240 Hz and a 4.16 ms input lag or 120 Hz with an 8 ms input lag says Benq.

The gaming projector is equipped with 2 integrated 5W x 2 stereo speakers with dynamic stereo enhancement powered by Bongiovi DPS technology and can be connected to your PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox Series X via dual HDMI 2.0b. The projector is priced at $1999 and offers 100%DCI-P3 CinematicColor of 3000lm brightness with HDR10 compatibility.

Gaming projector

“X3000i’s audio return port with eARC allows Dolby Atmos and 7.1-channel audio pass through, transmitting the original-full resolution audio signal to your sound system via one HDMI cable. Enjoy gaming in a 360° sound bubble with a stunning three-dimensional effect. BenQ-exclusive Auto Color Calibration balances WRGBYCM color points for consistent vibrant color, overcoming natural RGB decay over the lamp lifespan. Enjoy superior 4LED color brightness, high contrast, and saturation for 10+ years* of gorgeous gaming quality, with spectacular colors lasting long after you’ve mastered your current gaming challenges. *Based on 5 hours average daily use, 20,000 hours translates to 10+ years of enjoyment and savings”

“Discover subtle changes from scene to scene in both bright and dark landscapes with BenQ HDR-PRO™ technology. Sense the difference in the shifting shadows enclosing with degrees of light shown upon the magnificent land. Enhance the experiential part of you as you explore an intended cinematic panoply. HDR-PRO™ and Dynamic Black technology delivers vivid contrast and realistic shadows even in the dark splendor of the scenery as its algorithm optimizes light power* and adjust appropriate brightness shown on screen to reveal fine points in blackness.”

Source : Benq

