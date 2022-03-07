BenQ EX3410R ultrawide HDRi 144Hz 1ms curved gaming monitor $599

If you are looking to upgrade your current gaming rig you may be interested to know that the Benq EX3410R ultrawide curves gaming monitor is now available to purchase price of $599. Offering a wealth of features the 34 inch curved 1000R WQHD display provides a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9 together with support for HDR, VA, HDRi and true sound audio by treVolo.

Other features include AMD FreeSync Premium and a fantastic 1ms MPRT. The curved gaming monitor comes with 3 year limited warranty and is available throughout the United States.

144Hz curved gaming monitor

“Go ahead and enter a gaming world where you will discover a universe of infinite possibilities. Whoever you choose to be, just enjoy the ultimate gaming experience and play with the total immersion BenQ MOBIUZ leads you to. With MOBIUZ monitors, your worlds come to life. Frontrunner status is within reach and no trophy is beyond imagining. Take the driver’s seat and get going—glory at the finish line awaits! Wrap your senses in ultrawide 1000R curvature and fill your field of vision with perfectly positioned gameplay. A wall of audio surrounds you and rich visuals fill your periphery. Now you can fully experience your favorite games.”

“Top-notch performance is a combination of skill and the right gear. Race against beautiful, smooth imagery and enjoy the utmost speed. Leave your opponents in the dust as you go the full distance. Get up to speed and immerse in the sound of your screeching tires. Feel the engine rev, the roar of the crowd, and the scream of your machine as you take the lead. The waving checkered flag cannot be far ahead! MOBIUZ is engineered to help you do what you do better. Enjoy better control and greater efficiency in the palm of your hand. Next time you pick up your game, you’re ready to go in comfort and style!”

BenQ EX3410R features

– 144Hz refresh rate 1ms MPRT VA 1000R gaming monitor with 3440×1440 WQHD resolution and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

– BenQ HDRi technology, Light Tuner, and Black eQualizer optimize image quality

– Dynamic 2.1 channel sound: two 2W speakers & one 5W subwoofer plus a DSP chip, audio by treVolo with 5 custom sound modes

– Remote Control, 5-Way Navigator, Scenario Mapping, and Gaming Quick OSD for easy control

– HDMI and DP connectivity

– Height/tilt/swivel adjustment; eye care protects your vision during extended play

