Belkin Connect Universal USB-C 11-in-1 Pro Dock $200

If you would like to add extra connectivity to your MacBook or laptop using a single USB-C port you might be interested in a new docking station unveiled by Belkin this week the form of the Connect Universal USB-C 11-in-1 Pro Dock. Offering a versatile docking solution designed to enhance productivity whatever your desktop setup may be. The new docking station is equipped with Silicon Motion technology.

What is Silicon Motion technology?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation specializes in the development and manufacture of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. Their expertise lies in producing controllers for SSDs (Solid State Drives), eMMCs (embedded MultiMediaCards), and other flash memory storage products. Controllers are crucial components in these devices, acting as the interface between the NAND flash memory and the device using the storage, managing data storage and retrieval.

A key aspect of Silicon Motion’s technology is its focus on low power consumption and high reliability. This makes their products particularly suitable for applications in mobile devices, PCs, and industrial or commercial systems where power efficiency and durability are critical.

Imagine a workspace where every device you need is connected seamlessly, where your laptop’s display stretches across three monitors, and where transferring massive files takes mere moments. This is the vision that Belkin brings to life with the introduction of the Connect Universal USB-C 11-in-1 Pro Dock. This docking station is not just a hub; it’s a carefully crafted piece of technology that combines the prowess of Silicon Motion’s advanced solutions with a commitment to environmental sustainability.

The professional world is demanding, requiring tools that not only boost efficiency but also provide substantial power. Belkin meets these demands head-on by incorporating Silicon Motion’s state-of-the-art technology to ensure the dock operates at its best. Whether you’re a graphic designer, a data analyst, or a multitasking entrepreneur, the dock’s extensive multi-port connectivity allows you to connect all your devices with ease.

Specifications:

Silicon Motion technology adds more power and productivity to your setup (Downloadable driver available*)

Additional key ports not supported by newer laptops offer more connectivity options

Expand screens up to 3 monitors with resolution up to 4K at 60Hz for one monitor

Doubles as a laptop stand featuring a centered 13.7-inch connection cable, enabling easy connecting to your laptop in any space

Power and engage all of your devices with up to 100W of pass-through power**

Trim transfer times with fast transfer speeds up to 10Gbps to give you more productive time***

Rely on a safe, secure connection with 2.5Gbps Ethernet speeds

Ensure your peace of mind with a built-in Kensington lock for added security in the office

Product is made with a minimum of 72% post-consumer recycled content and 100% plastic free packaging

For those who rely on visual detail, the dock offers a multi-display support feature that can extend your laptop’s screen across three monitors, with one supporting 4K resolution at a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate. This capability is especially beneficial for video editors and graphic designers who require a broad visual canvas to work effectively.

One of the most practical features of the Belkin dock is its 100W pass-through charging, which keeps your laptop powered without the need for an additional power adapter. This feature, combined with the ability to transfer data at high speeds of up to 10 Gbps, significantly streamlines your workflow and saves valuable time.

The dock isn’t just about connecting peripherals; it also serves as a laptop stand. With a 350 mm centered connection cable, it provides a stable base and an ergonomic viewing angle, reducing neck strain and contributing to a more comfortable workspace.

Belkin Connect Universal USB-C 11-in-1 Pro Dock

Belkin understands the importance of ease and convenience, which is why the Connect Universal Dock offers a driver-free setup. For those who require specific compatibility, an optional driver is available for download, ensuring a seamless experience with a wide range of devices.

In today’s digital age, a fast and reliable internet connection is essential. The dock includes a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port for a quick and stable network connection. Its broad compatibility with Mac, Windows, Chromebook, and devices with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, or USB-C ports makes it a versatile solution for various technological environments.

Belkin’s commitment to the environment is evident in the dock’s design, which features 72% post-consumer recycled content and comes in plastic-free packaging. This dedication to sustainability resonates with the values of eco-conscious consumers.

The Belkin Connect Universal USB-C 11-in-1 Pro Dock is priced at $199.99 USD, making it a wise choice for those seeking a superior connectivity experience. It is currently available on Belkin.com and will soon be offered by select retailers worldwide.



