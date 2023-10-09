Battery Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

We previously saw a speed test between the new iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and now we have another video this one tests out the battery on the two handsets.

The video below from Phone Buff tests the battery life of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the handsets are put through a range of different tests. When it comes to choosing a smartphone, battery life is often a critical factor that can make or break your decision. With the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the competition has never been fiercer. Both phones boast impressive specs and features, but how do they stack up when it comes to battery performance?

As we can see from the battery test video the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the longest out of the two handsets, the device lasted for 27 hours and 44 minutes, while the Galaxy lasted for 27 hours and 6 minutes, both of these are impressive.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offer exceptional battery life, but they have their strengths and weaknesses in different scenarios, both handsets come with consistent battery performance across a range of tasks, which device you go for will depend on a range of factors, you cannot go wrong with either handset as they are both impressive smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



