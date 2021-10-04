Battery Test: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Video)

Last week we saw a speed test between the new iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and now we have a battery test between the two devices.

Apple’s new iPhones come with larger batteries than last years devices, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4352 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra have a 5,000 mAh battery.

This years iPhones come with the new Apple A15 Bionic processor which is designed to be more efficient than the previous model. Lets find out how the two handsets compare in terms of battery life.

As we can see from the video the iPhone lasted long than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the iPhone had 25 percent left when the Samsung shut down.

This is impressive considering that the iPhone has a smaller battery than the Galaxy S21. Overall the iPhone 13 lasted 12 hours and 6 minutes in the test and the Galaxy S21 lasted 9 hours and 28 minutes. It would be interesting to see how long the iPhone lasted if Apple used a larger battery in the device like the Galaxy S21.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 handsets are now available to buy, there are four models in the range, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals