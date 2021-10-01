Speed Test: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra (Video)

We have seen a number of videos about the new iPhone and now we have a speed test video of the iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The iPhone 13 Pro max is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it has 12GB of RAM.

The video tests the new iPhone 13 Pro Max side by side with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which of the two handsets will be the fastest.

As we can see from the video in the first round of the test the iPhone 13 Pro Max managed to finish the tasks first with a time of 1.51.42 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra took 1.58.63.

In the second round the iPhone 13 Pro Max came out on top with a time of 2.38.95 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra had a time of 2.48.41.

So in the speed test between the iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the fastest out of the two device, although there really was not much between the two. It will be interesting to see how next years Samsung Galaxy S22 performs.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff

