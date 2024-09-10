Battery Test: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra (Video)

In a recent battery performance showdown from Phone Buff, two of the most anticipated smartphones of the year, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, were subjected to a rigorous series of standardized tests. Despite the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s initial promise and larger battery capacity, it ultimately fell short of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which demonstrated superior battery efficiency across a wide range of everyday tasks and demanding applications.

Battery Capacity and Device Specifications

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are both equipped with substantial batteries to power their feature-rich designs. The Pixel features a slightly larger battery capacity, aiming to provide users with extended usage times. However, it’s important to note that both devices feature similarly sized 6.8-inch screens with comparable resolutions and refresh rates, ensuring a fair comparison of their battery performance.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra relies on Qualcomm’s innovative Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. These chipsets play a crucial role in determining the overall efficiency and power management of the devices.

Comprehensive Test Results

The battery performance comparison encompassed a wide array of tests, simulating various real-world scenarios and pushing the devices to their limits. Here are the detailed results:

Phone Call Test: In this test, the Pixel 9 Pro XL managed to edge out the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing its superior battery efficiency during prolonged phone calls. This suggests that the Pixel’s hardware and software optimizations are well-suited for voice communication.

In this test, the Pixel 9 Pro XL managed to edge out the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing its superior battery efficiency during prolonged phone calls. This suggests that the Pixel’s hardware and software optimizations are well-suited for voice communication. Messaging and Email Tests: Both devices performed identically in the messaging and email tests, indicating that their battery consumption for these essential tasks is comparable. Users can expect similar battery drain when using either device for text-based communication.

Both devices performed identically in the messaging and email tests, indicating that their battery consumption for these essential tasks is comparable. Users can expect similar battery drain when using either device for text-based communication. Browser Test: The Galaxy S24 Ultra outshined the Pixel 9 Pro XL in the browser test, suggesting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is more efficient in handling web browsing tasks. This efficiency translates to longer battery life when users are actively surfing the internet or using browser-based applications.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra outshined the Pixel 9 Pro XL in the browser test, suggesting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is more efficient in handling web browsing tasks. This efficiency translates to longer battery life when users are actively surfing the internet or using browser-based applications. Instagram and Standby Tests: The Galaxy S24 Ultra maintained its lead in the Instagram test and, more significantly, in the standby mode test. The latter result highlights the Galaxy’s superior battery conservation when the device is idle, allowing users to go longer between charges even when not actively using their phone.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra maintained its lead in the Instagram test and, more significantly, in the standby mode test. The latter result highlights the Galaxy’s superior battery conservation when the device is idle, allowing users to go longer between charges even when not actively using their phone. YouTube Streaming: When it comes to video playback, the Galaxy S24 Ultra once again had a slight edge over the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This indicates that the Galaxy’s hardware and software are better optimized for streaming content, providing users with longer viewing times on a single charge.

When it comes to video playback, the Galaxy S24 Ultra once again had a slight edge over the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This indicates that the Galaxy’s hardware and software are better optimized for streaming content, providing users with longer viewing times on a single charge. Gaming Test: In the demanding gaming test, the Galaxy S24 Ultra proved to be the clear winner. Its superior performance can be attributed to the efficiency of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and advanced storage management, allowing for longer gaming sessions without the need to recharge.

In the demanding gaming test, the Galaxy S24 Ultra proved to be the clear winner. Its superior performance can be attributed to the efficiency of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and advanced storage management, allowing for longer gaming sessions without the need to recharge. Maps and Spotify Tests: The Galaxy S24 Ultra continued to demonstrate its battery prowess in the navigation and music streaming tests. Its consistent performance across these tasks highlights the device’s ability to efficiently handle GPS and audio playback, essential features for many smartphone users.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra continued to demonstrate its battery prowess in the navigation and music streaming tests. Its consistent performance across these tasks highlights the device’s ability to efficiently handle GPS and audio playback, essential features for many smartphone users. Snapchat Test: Although the Pixel 9 Pro XL showed improvement over its predecessor in the Snapchat test, it still couldn’t match the battery performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This suggests that the Galaxy is better optimized for social media applications, providing users with longer usage times.

Overall Performance and Conclusion

Throughout the comprehensive battery performance comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra consistently demonstrated superior battery life compared to the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Galaxy’s advantage was particularly evident in the more intensive tests, where it managed to last significantly longer on a single charge.

While the Pixel 9 Pro XL did show improvements over its previous models, it ultimately fell short of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s impressive battery efficiency. The Galaxy’s superior performance can be attributed to a combination of hardware and software optimizations, including its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and advanced power management techniques.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges as the clear winner in this battery performance showdown, showcasing its ability to efficiently handle a wide range of tasks while providing users with extended battery life. For smartphone users prioritizing battery performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra presents a compelling choice, offering a reliable and long-lasting experience across various everyday scenarios and demanding applications.

