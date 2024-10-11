PicoFlix Portable Battery-Powered Projector

JMGO has unveiled its latest innovation, the PicoFlix, a portable battery-powered projector that marks a significant advancement in the realm of smart projection technology. Designed for those who value both mobility and high-quality viewing experiences, the PicoFlix combines innovative features with a sleek, durable design.

Points of Interest : Compact and lightweight design with a durable aluminum alloy body.

Iconic gimbal design with a 127-degree range of adjustability.

Three power modes offering up to 4.5 hours of playtime.

Type-C interface for 65 W fast charging.

Instant Auto Keystone Correction for seamless image alignment.

Auto Screen Fitting and Smart Eye Protection features.

High-quality LED light source with 450 ANSI lumens and 1080p FHD resolution.

Built-in Google TV with access to over 10,000 apps.

Available on Amazon and global websites in the US and Europe.

Priced at $599 USD and €599 Euro.

True Portability: Compact Design and Extended Use

The PicoFlix is crafted with portability in mind, featuring a compact and robust aluminum alloy body. Weighing just 1.3 kg and measuring 24 cm in length and 8 cm in diameter, it is designed to be easily transported without compromising on durability. The projector’s iconic gimbal design allows for a 127-degree range of adjustability, allowing users to project images onto various surfaces, including walls and ceilings, with ease. This flexibility is complemented by real-time image correction, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience.

Power Modes and Charging Convenience

The PicoFlix offers three distinct power modes—Eco, Standard, and Increased—providing up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted playtime. This feature allows users to enjoy extended viewing sessions, such as watching two full-length movies, without the need for recharging. Additionally, the Type-C interface supports 65 W fast charging, enhancing convenience for users on the go.

FlexiSmart Intelligent System: Effortless Projection

At the heart of the PicoFlix is its FlexiSmart intelligent system, which transforms the way users interact with the projector. The system includes Instant Auto Keystone Correction, using advanced algorithms to adjust the image in milliseconds. This ensures automatic realignment for optimal viewing, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

Additional Intelligent Features

The PicoFlix also features Auto Screen Fitting, which perfectly aligns the image with the screen, and Smart Eye Protection, which reduces brightness when people or pets approach the light source. These features enhance safety and eye protection, making the PicoFlix a user-friendly device for all ages.

High-Quality Visuals and Entertainment Hub

The PicoFlix is equipped with a high-quality LED light source, delivering 450 ANSI lumens and 1080p FHD resolution. It can project images up to 150 inches, transforming any space into an immersive viewing environment. Whether used on a living room wall, bedroom ceiling, or during outdoor activities, the PicoFlix offers a versatile and engaging experience.

Built-in Google TV

With built-in Google TV, the PicoFlix provides access to over 10,000 apps, including popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Remote shortcuts offer instant access to these platforms, making the PicoFlix a comprehensive entertainment hub for users.

Availability and Pricing

The PicoFlix is now available for purchase on the companies official website and global websites in the US and Europe, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. It is priced at $599 USD and €599 Euro, offering a competitive option for those seeking a high-quality portable projector.



