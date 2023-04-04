Automatic bartesian cocktail machine

If you are interested in building your very own bartesian cocktail machine that can automatically mix and create your perfect cocktail every time you might be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this week for the Apple named CocktailMaker created by member “alex9849”.

Using a Raspberry Pi Model B the cocktail making machine has an easy-to-use web interface. New recipes can be created in the UI, and the user can add ingredients to different production steps. Ingredients that are in the same production step get bottled at the same time. The order in which ingredients get bottled can be changed via drag and drop.

“The ‚Cocktail-Maker‘ is not only a piece of software; it is a cocktail mixing machine that works with a Raspberry-Pi to control multiple pumps that have different ingredients assigned to them. The Cocktail-Maker provides a UI that can be accessed via a web browser. Admins can create other users and assign them to multiple roles with different permissions. Users can create their own cocktails, and if the Cocktail-Maker has all the needed ingredients, they can order them. Cocktails can be categorized and shared with other users.”

Bartesian cocktail machine

“The controlling software is designed to enhance your cocktail-making experience like never before. With its advanced features, you can easily create and customize your favorite cocktails with just a few clicks.”

Source : Hackster.io





