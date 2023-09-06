Build your own keyboard using the S4 Barebone Keyboard €49 as a foundation

In the world of computer peripherals, the keyboard is an essential tool that often gets overlooked. However, Sharkoon has introduced a new barebones keyboard. The SKILLER SGK50 S4 Barebone Keyboard, a fully customizable keyboard, offering users the freedom to personalize their keyboard.

The SKILLER SGK50 S4 Barebone is a unique offering in the market. Unlike traditional keyboards that come with pre-installed keycaps and switches, this model arrives without them. This allows users to customize the keyboard with their preferred keycaps and designs, offering a level of personalization that is rarely seen.

Available in either black or white, the SKILLER SGK50 S4 Barebone Keyboard is designed to accommodate both ANSI and ISO keyboard layouts. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in most European and South American countries. Furthermore, the keyboard’s circuit board is hot-swappable and compatible with both 3-pin and 5-pin switches. This feature allows users to choose switches according to their requirements, further enhancing the customization options.

Barebone Keyboard

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of keyboards :

One of the standout features of the SKILLER SGK50 S4 Barebone is its size. At 60% the size of a normal three-block keyboard, it provides more freedom of movement on the tabletop. This compact design does not compromise on functionality, with the keyboard offering easy macro recording. Users can set up two macros, each with up to 16 actions, using a few key combinations. This feature is particularly useful for gamers and professionals who require quick access to specific commands.

Build your own custom keyboard

The SKILLER SGK50 S4 Barebone also comes with a chic spiral cable and easy-to-program RGB illumination. The latter offers various lighting effects, adding a touch of personal flair to the keyboard. Moreover, users can swap out the keycaps at any time and choose the shape and material from all the keycaps available on the market. The keyboard comes with the necessary tools for replacing the switches and keycaps, making the customization process straightforward and hassle-free.

In conclusion, the Sharkoon SKILLER SGK50 S4 Barebone Keyboard offers users the freedom to build their own keyboard. With its customizable features, compact design, and affordable price tag of €49, it is set to redefine the keyboard market. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or simply someone who values personalization, the SKILLER SGK50 S4 Barebone is a product worth considering.

Source: Sharkoon



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals