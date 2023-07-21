Roccat Vulcan II Mini Air and Vulcan II wireless and wired mechanical keyboards

ROCCAT has this week announced two new additions to its range of gaming keyboards in the form of the wireless Vulcan II Mini Air and the wired Vulcan II Mechanical Keyboard. Taking cue from their well-regarded Vulcan II Max and Vulcan II Mini siblings, these newcomers intend to carry on the family legacy of high performance and aesthetically pleasing design.

Mechanical keyboards

The Vulcan II Mini Air and Vulcan II mechanical gaming keyboards provide users with a combination of high-end functionality, durability, and aesthetics. The wireless Mini Air is priced at $179.99 (€179.99), while the full-size wired Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes with a price tag of $149.99 (€159.99).

Wireless and wired keyboards

Compact 65% Form Factor : The Vulcan II Mini Air is a wireless keyboard that comes in a mini 65% form factor. This compact footprint doesn’t just save your desktop space but also adds a sleek and modern appeal to your gaming setup.

Ultra-fast Response Rates with TITAN II Optical Switches : ROCCAT's TITAN II Optical Switches assure ultra-fast response rates, elevating your gaming experience to a new pinnacle of speed and precision.

Proximity Sensors & Stellar Wireless Connectivity : The Mini Air also features built-in proximity sensors that detect when gamers are away, in conjunction with ROCCAT's Swarm software, to maximize battery life. This wireless gaming beast can connect to your favorite devices using ROCCAT's 2.4 GHz Stellar Wireless or via three unique Bluetooth channels.

Introducing TITAN II Mechanical Switches: The Vulcan II Mechanical Keyboard is the first in the family to feature the brand's TITAN II Mechanical Switches. With an optimized transparent housing for improved RGB lighting, pre-lubrication for ultra-smooth actuation, and an impressive lifespan of up to 80 million keystrokes, these switches promise a top-tier gaming experience.

Source : Roccat



