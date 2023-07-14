Banishers Ghosts of New Eden horror game launches November 7

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden promises to be a captivating addition to the action-RPG genre. With its compelling narrative, immersive gameplay, and the weight of choices and consequences, the game is poised to offer a unique gaming experience. As the release date approaches, the anticipation among gamers continues to build. Will Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden live up to the expectations? Only time will tell.

The narrative-driven game developed by Focus Entertainment and DON’T NOD, is slated for release on November 7. The game, which combines elements of horror and supernatural, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

Action RPG horror game

In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, players will step into the shoes of Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, lovers and Banishers. The Banishers are ghost-hunters who have pledged to shield the living from the menace of lingering ghosts and specters. The plot takes a tragic turn when Antea becomes one of the spirits she despises, setting the stage for a desperate quest to free her from her spectral existence.

The game’s narrative is deeply personal and intimate, immersing players in the lives of New Eden’s communities, a world teeming with supernatural creatures and age-old secrets. Players will need to employ their intelligence or utilize Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s formidable arsenal to defeat and banish the souls tormenting the living.

The game’s narrative is shaped by the choices made by the players. The fate of New Eden’s inhabitants, whether they are living people or wandering souls, is in the hands of the players. These decisions will have a significant impact on the storyline and the challenges players will encounter. Will players uphold their Banisher oath, or will they sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring their beloved back?

Gamers can now pre-order the Standard Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on Steam and in physical version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Collector’s Edition, which includes a separable statuette of Red and Antea, the game’s official artbook, a Steelbook, two Banishers signet rings, and the game on the platform of your choice (physical copies for consoles, digital copy for PC) with the Wanderer Set in-game DLC, is also available for pre-order.

Source: FE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals