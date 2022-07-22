Banana Pi BPI-W3 Rockchip RK3588 mini PC

The engineers at Banana have introduced a new addition to their range in the form of the Banana Pi BPI-W3 single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3588 quad ARM Cortex-A76 and quad Cortex-A55 consists of an eight-core CPU processor supported by ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics.

Other features include 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash on-board storage together with connectivity via 2x 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet and support for HDMI in and HDMI out as well as a NPU for AI offering 6Tops@INT8. Full specifications are listed below.

“The Banana Pi BPI-W3 is a router based development board, it design with Rochchip RK3588 quad ARM Cortex-A76 and quad Cortex-A55 consists of an eight-core CPU processor. ,6Tops@INT8 NPU,8G memory,32G eMMC storage on board .which can run on a variety of open source operating systems including OpenWrt, Android, and linux. It has 1 Gigabit LAN ports, 1 Gigabit WAN., it also with 2 HDMI out and 1 HDMI in port.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Banana Pi BPI-W3

SoC RockChip RK3588 CPU quad ARM Cortex-A76 and quad Cortex-A55 consists of an eight-core CPU processor GPU ARM Mali-G610 MP4,support OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2，OpenCL 2.2，Vulkan 1.1 Embedded high-performance 2D acceleration hardware NPU 6Tops@INT8 ， Video decode Caffe/TensorFlow/TFLite/ONNX PyTorch/Keras/Darknet mainstream architecture model of a key transformation VPU support 8 k 60 FPS h. 265 / AVS2 Profile0 / VP9 video decoding Video encode Supports 8K 30FPS H.265/H.264 video encoding RAM 8GB LPDDR4 eMMC flash 32GB Onboard Network 2x 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet HDMI 2 HDMI Out and 1 HDMI in GPIO 40 Pins Header, 28×GPIO, some of which can be used for specific functions including UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, I2S. SATA 1 SATA hardisk interface System Android 12.0 ,Linux support Power current and voltage 12V/2A operating temperature 0℃ ～ 80℃（Measurement can reach -20 degrees to 85 degrees） size 148mm * 101mm

Source : Liliputing

