Kichware versatile, eco-friendly baking pan system

If you are searching for an easy to clean, versatile and eco-friendly baking pan it may be worth your while checking out the Kichware range which is currently available via Kickstarter at specially discounted prices. The project already has over 1,500 backers and has raised over $60,000 with still 20 days remaining on the campaign. Unlike other baking pans the Kichware design incorporates heatproof handles making it easy to remove from the oven when hot. Together with easy to clean surfaces thanks to its 100% food-grade silicone, safe to use in the microware, dishwasher, refrigerator and oven.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Kichware campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Kichware baking pan project view the promotional video below.

“When using conventional baking pan, removing them out of the oven is usually tricky as you might burned yourself. Kichware comes with heat-resistant silicone handles so you don’t need to use oven mitts or cloth to take it out. Removing baked goods out of the oven is more convenient and safe with Kichware. Kichwarecomes with specially designed handles that protects the fingers from touching the food. The 5CM tall handles lets you lift your food out of the oven easily.”

“Whether it is for dinners or prepping food for the week, Kichware give you the flexibility to make multiple meals at the same time. You can separate the ingredients and use different sauces for each pan. This is great for saving time as you could fit multiple Kichware into your oven. Besides that, if you have family members with different meal preference, the Kichware is ideal to keep everyone happy at family dinners.”

“We know scrubbing and cleaning is always the hardest part after cooking. Since our silicone bakeware is naturally non-stick and dishwasher friendly, cleaning is much easier than ever before.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the baking pan , jump over to the official Kichware crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals