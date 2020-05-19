ZOTAC VR GO 3.0 gaming backpack PC launches

ZOTAC has this week launched its new ZOTAC VR GO 3.0 gaming backpack PC building on previous versions and providing a wearable computer that allows you to enjoy virtual reality and augmented reality applications without being tethered to a PC by wires. Features inlcude :

– 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6

– Up to 1 hour play time (Extend play time with hot-swappable batteries, both batteries required for maximum performance)

– SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting

– top and side loaded I/O ports

– Battery status indicator with low battery audible notification

– Intelligent thermal design

– Unmatched comfort with padded support and straps

– Upgradable storage and memory

“VR GO lets you experience VR the way it’s meant to be experienced. Free. Strap yourself in for a wild ride with games, movies, training, education, or even adventures from unimaginable places. Breathtaking worlds come alive with the powerful and efficient NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 and Intel® Core™ i7 processor. Experience Unstoppable Freedom in virtual reality from the moment you put on the ZOTAC VR GO Backpack PC. Jump, dance, spin and explore. You are finally free from the traditional tangle of cables. Smaller, lighter, and more powerful, once you taste the freedom, you will never go back.”

“Equipped with the more powerful SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system with addressable LEDs, the colors are more fine-tuned and the transitions between colors are buttery smooth. Make quick use of SPECTRA 2.0 and assign different colors to different VR GO backpacks in a multi-user VR environment for quick and easy visual identification.”

Source : Zotac : TPU

