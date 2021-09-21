BackFire automatic watch inspired by supercars hits Kickstarter

BackFire is a new automatic watch that is not only affordable but also features a unique design inspired by supercar designs. The Kickstarter project has already raised its required pledge goal with still 21 days remaining. In the automatic watches available in a number of different styles depending on your taste and preference offering a modern timepiece with a dial inspired by supercar rev counters and speedometers. Fitted with a movement LG 0801B the automatic watch features a power reserve of 40 hours and features stainless steel mechanics.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $316 or £232 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Due to the unique shape of the movement, it allows to put in a larger balance wheel area compared to other movements. In addition to stable operation, the extra-large balance wheel is more dynamic in the functional position. The particularly large barrel box can provide greater energy storage and more stable output for the movement. “

If the BackFire campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the BackFire automatic watch project play the promotional video below.

“Super Swiss Luminous Nova. This kind of luminous light has amazing luminous efficacy, and its luminous persistence is very strong. The cost of that luminous is expensive to use, we choose it as we would like to upgrade our product to a high standard level. BackFire is an unique watch, our aim is to create outstanding designs with different mechanical functions that is suitable for everybody wearing,they are absolutely fashion and high-end products.”

Source : Kickstarter

