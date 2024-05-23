Ayaneo Pocket DMG & Micro handheld retro games consoles

Ayaneo has unveiled two new retro handheld gaming systems in the form of the Ayaneo Pocket Micro and the Ayaneo Pocket DMG. These new pocket games consoles have been specifically designed for retro gaming enthusiasts, featuring compact designs and powerful hardware to support various classic games.

Ayaneo Pocket Micro

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro takes inspiration from the iconic Game Boy Micro, offering a modern twist on the beloved classic. This compact device features:

Dual analog sticks for precise control

A borderless 3.5-inch display that immerses players in the gaming world

A durable aluminum construction that ensures longevity without compromising on style

Under the hood, the Pocket Micro is powered by the Helio G99 CPU, which works in tandem with an active cooling system to maintain optimal performance during extended gaming sessions. Running on the user-friendly Android OS, this device supports a wide range of retro games, including titles up to the PSP era and possibly even GameCube classics.

With four stylish color variants to choose from, the Ayaneo Pocket Micro caters to both functionality and personal preference, making it a must-have for retro gaming enthusiasts seeking a portable and powerful device.

Ayaneo Pocket DMG

The Ayaneo Pocket DMG takes retro gaming to new heights with its unique vertical handheld design and cutting-edge features, including:

An analog stick with a built-in touch sensor for enhanced control precision

A three-way control wheel and coastline shoulder buttons that elevate the gaming experience

A stunning 3.92-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080, delivering vibrant and crystal-clear visuals

Powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 CPU and equipped with a fan system for active cooling, the Pocket DMG ensures smooth and uninterrupted performance. Like its sibling, the Pocket DMG runs on Android OS, granting access to a vast library of retro games.

Available in two striking color options, the Ayaneo Pocket DMG seamlessly blends innovation and practicality, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking a cutting-edge retro gaming experience.

Design and Build: Compact and Durable

Both the Ayaneo Pocket Micro and Pocket DMG prioritize compact design and durability. The Pocket Micro’s aluminum construction and the Pocket DMG’s vertical handheld design cater to different preferences while ensuring a robust and long-lasting build quality.

The borderless display of the Pocket Micro and the high-resolution OLED screen of the Pocket DMG enhance the visual experience, setting these devices apart in the retro gaming market.

Enhanced Gaming Experience

Ayaneo has gone above and beyond to provide gamers with precise and responsive control options. The dual analog sticks of the Pocket Micro and the innovative control features of the Pocket DMG, such as the touch sensor and three-way control wheel, ensure a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

The coastline shoulder buttons on the Pocket DMG further enhance the gaming experience, making it a top choice for gamers seeking advanced control options.

Optimized for Retro Gaming

Both the Ayaneo Pocket Micro and Pocket DMG are equipped with powerful hardware to ensure optimal performance for retro gaming. The Helio G99 CPU in the Pocket Micro and the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 CPU in the Pocket DMG deliver smooth and lag-free gameplay.

The active cooling systems in both devices prevent overheating, allowing for extended gaming sessions without compromising performance. While these devices are not designed for high-end PC gaming, they excel in providing a seamless and enjoyable retro gaming experience.

Android OS Operating System

Ayaneo has chosen Android OS for both the Pocket Micro and Pocket DMG, offering users a familiar and user-friendly interface. This operating system supports a wide range of retro games, further enhancing the versatility and appeal of these devices.

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro and Pocket DMG are set to make waves in the retro gaming community, offering a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern technology. With their compact designs, powerful hardware, and innovative features, these devices cater to the needs and preferences of retro gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

As soon more information on pricing and availability are announced for the Ayaneo Pocket Micro and Pocket DMG retro gaming handheld consoles we will keep you up to speed as always.

Video Image Credit: ETA Prime



