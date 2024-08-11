Apple CarPlay has transformed the way we interact with our vehicles, seamlessly integrating our iPhones with the car’s infotainment system. This technology has opened up a world of possibilities, allowing developers to create innovative apps that enhance the driving experience. In the video below, HothotTek explores a selection of third-party apps that take Apple CarPlay to the next level, offering a wide range of functionalities to cater to various needs and preferences.

From navigation to media consumption and productivity, these apps have got you covered. Whether you’re an off-road adventurer, an avid reader, a music enthusiast, or a real estate browser, there’s an app that will make your drives more enjoyable and efficient. Let’s dive in and discover the top Apple CarPlay apps you need to try.

My Porsche App

The My Porsche App brings a new level of convenience to Porsche owners. With this app, you can control your car’s climate directly from the CarPlay head unit, ensuring that your vehicle is at the perfect temperature before you even step inside. No more waiting for the car to cool down or warm up – simply adjust the settings through the app, and you’re good to go.

But the My Porsche App doesn’t stop there. Future updates are expected to include additional integrations, such as horsepower ratings and driver information. These features will provide you with valuable insights into your car’s performance and help you optimize your driving experience. With the My Porsche App, you’ll have a deeper connection with your vehicle and enjoy a more personalized driving experience.

OnX

For adventurous souls who love to explore off-road, OnX is a must-have app. This powerful tool offers a range of navigation features specifically designed for off-road enthusiasts. With OnX, you can access satellite views, hybrid maps, and topographic maps, giving you a comprehensive understanding of the terrain you’re traversing.

Awesome Apple CarPlay Apps You Need to Try

One of the standout features of OnX is the ability to mark locations and track your GPS coordinates. This ensures that you never lose your way, even in the most remote areas. The app is free to use and provides a wealth of information that is essential for anyone venturing off the beaten path. Whether you’re a seasoned off-road explorer or just starting out, OnX is an invaluable tool that will enhance your adventures.

Instapaper

If you’re someone who loves to read but finds it challenging to find time during your busy schedule, Instapaper is the perfect solution. This app allows you to save articles for later listening, transforming your commute into a productive and enjoyable experience. With Instapaper, Siri will narrate the content of your saved articles while you drive, allowing you to catch up on your reading list without taking your eyes off the road.

Instapaper is incredibly easy to use. Simply save articles from your favorite websites or blogs, and the app will sync them across your devices. When you’re ready to listen, just open Instapaper on your CarPlay system, and Siri will start narrating. You can control the playback, skip articles, and manage your reading list, all hands-free. Instapaper turns your daily commute into an opportunity to learn and stay informed, making it an essential app for any knowledge-hungry driver.

Amazon Music

Music lovers, rejoice! Amazon Music is here to elevate your in-car audio experience. With a vast library of songs and podcasts, Amazon Music offers endless hours of entertainment. The best part? It’s free for Amazon Prime members, making it an incredibly accessible option for many users.

What sets Amazon Music apart is its unique algorithm that helps you discover new music tailored to your tastes. The app learns from your listening habits and suggests songs and artists that you’re likely to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for your favorite playlist or want to explore new genres, Amazon Music has you covered. With its intuitive interface and seamless integration with CarPlay, Amazon Music is the perfect companion for your musical journeys.

Pocket Cast

For podcast enthusiasts, Pocket Casts is a catalyst. This feature-rich podcast app features a clean and intuitive layout, making it easy to navigate and find your favorite shows. One of the standout features of Pocket Casts is the ability to offload downloads and maintain a listen history, ensuring that you never lose track of your progress.

Pocket Casts also offers advanced playback options. You can adjust the playback speed up to three times on CarPlay and five times on your iPhone, allowing you to consume content at your preferred pace. Additionally, the app automatically skips silent segments, providing a seamless and uninterrupted listening experience. With its robust features and user-friendly interface, Pocket Casts is the ultimate podcast companion for your drives.

Google Maps

When it comes to navigation, Google Maps remains a top choice for many drivers. This app offers a range of features that make it an essential tool for getting from point A to point B. With satellite view, traffic support, and multi-route options, Google Maps provides a comprehensive navigation experience.

One of the latest additions to Google Maps is the ability to report hazards, construction, and speed traps. This feature allows users to contribute real-time updates, keeping fellow drivers informed and safe on the road. With its accurate and up-to-date information, Google Maps is a reliable companion for all your navigation needs.

Food Ordering Apps

Hungry on the go? No problem! With apps like Domino’s, Panera Bread, and Dunkin’ Donuts, you can now order food directly from your CarPlay interface. These apps make it incredibly convenient to satisfy your cravings without having to pull over or fumble with your phone.

The process is simple: just open the app, browse the menu, and place your order. You can even save your favorite items for quick access in the future. With the anticipated addition of Chick-fil-A support, your options for on-the-go dining will expand even further. Food ordering apps on CarPlay are a catalyst for busy individuals who want to grab a bite without disrupting their journey.

Rocket Homes

House hunting has never been easier, thanks to Rocket Homes. This app brings the real estate browsing experience to your CarPlay system, allowing you to search for nearby open houses and view home specifications while on the move. Whether you’re actively looking for a new home or just curious about the properties in your area, Rocket Homes has you covered.

One of the unique features of Rocket Homes is the audio tours. These tours provide detailed information about properties, giving you a comprehensive overview of each listing directly from your CarPlay system. With Rocket Homes, you can explore the real estate market and gather valuable insights, all without having to leave your car.

Brave

Brave is an app that takes your YouTube experience to the next level. With Brave, you can listen to YouTube videos in audio format, making it perfect for when you’re driving and can’t watch the screen. This feature allows you to enjoy your favorite content without compromising your safety on the road.

In addition to audio playback, Brave also offers the ability to save videos offline for background listening. This means you can access your favorite videos even without an internet connection, ensuring that you always have entertainment at your fingertips. Brave is a must-have app for anyone who wants to make the most of their YouTube experience while driving.

ETA

ETA is a one-time purchase app that provides valuable information about traffic conditions and estimated travel time. With ETA, you can quickly get an overview of the traffic situation and plan your routes accordingly. The app allows you to bookmark your favorite locations for quick access, making it easy to check the traffic status for your regular destinations.

One of the benefits of ETA is its simplicity. The app focuses on delivering the essential information you need without any unnecessary frills. With just a few taps, you can get a clear picture of the traffic conditions and estimated travel time, helping you make informed decisions about your journey.

